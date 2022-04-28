JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.86 ($6.47).

Several analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.19) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.82) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.63) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of JD opened at GBX 130 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.43. The company has a market cap of £6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.66. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 121.20 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.70 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

