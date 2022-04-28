Jefferies Financial Group Comments on 3M’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS.

MMM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $144.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

