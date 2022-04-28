Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Disco Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Disco in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS DSCSY opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.87. Disco has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $583.08 million during the quarter.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

