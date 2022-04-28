Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Autoliv in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $110.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

