Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $81.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 91.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

