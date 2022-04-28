Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $75.68 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $28,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 237,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after acquiring an additional 71,705 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after acquiring an additional 68,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

