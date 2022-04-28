Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $60.16 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,882,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,258,000 after acquiring an additional 99,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,206,000 after buying an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after buying an additional 1,565,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after buying an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.