Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.83 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.70. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

