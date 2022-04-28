Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on PepsiCo, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $241.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $141.73 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

