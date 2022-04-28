Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Waste Management, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2023 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Shares of WM opened at $167.45 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $135.03 and a 1-year high of $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

