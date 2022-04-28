Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $463,170,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,490,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,210,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,228,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Joby Aviation by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 2,785,874 shares during the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

