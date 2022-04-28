John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.20.

NYSE JBT opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average of $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $7,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,471,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,397,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

