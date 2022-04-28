John Stephen Ions Purchases 468 Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider John Stephen Ions purchased 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,162 ($14.81) per share, for a total transaction of £5,438.16 ($6,931.12).

John Stephen Ions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, John Stephen Ions sold 49,696 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,231 ($15.69), for a total transaction of £611,757.76 ($779,706.55).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, John Stephen Ions acquired 42,426 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($15.93) per share, for a total transaction of £530,325 ($675,917.67).

LIO stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,170 ($14.91). The company had a trading volume of 62,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,334. The firm has a market cap of £716.65 million and a PE ratio of 14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,056 ($13.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,560.05 ($32.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,275.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,736.20.

LIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,367 ($30.17) price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($25.04) to GBX 1,850 ($23.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

