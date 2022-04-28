Joint (JYNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Joint to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Joint has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Joint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Joint alerts:

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. Joint has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Joint by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Joint during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.