Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on JYNT. StockNews.com upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $451.27 million, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Joint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Joint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Joint by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

