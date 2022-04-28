JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €180.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €180.00 ($193.55) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($221.51) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €164.27 ($176.64).

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €135.66 ($145.87) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($82.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €144.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €152.16.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

