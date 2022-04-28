JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Target Price to €57.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($70.97) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APEMY. Credit Suisse Group cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aperam from €65.00 ($69.89) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aperam has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $65.15.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. Analysts expect that Aperam will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.