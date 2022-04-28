JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Target Price to €57.00

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($70.97) to €57.00 ($61.29) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APEMY. Credit Suisse Group cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aperam from €65.00 ($69.89) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aperam from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.
Shares of Aperam stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aperam has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $65.15.
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.
