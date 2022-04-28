JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Target Price to €9.00

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.20 ($9.89) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €8.30 ($8.92) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.68) to €7.20 ($7.74) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Enel stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.70. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

