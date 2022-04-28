JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to Neutral

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Shares of TDOC traded down $25.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 422,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,509. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $90.30. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

