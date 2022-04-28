JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.50

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JCH stock opened at GBX 718 ($9.15) on Thursday. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 610.32 ($7.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 790 ($10.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 708.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 738.48. The company has a market capitalization of £430.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.61.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Sutch purchased 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.51) per share, for a total transaction of £400.80 ($510.83).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

