Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5.07 Per Share

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JTC stock opened at GBX 775 ($9.88) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 794.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 814.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56. JTC has a 52-week low of GBX 593 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 957.27 ($12.20).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.58) price target on shares of JTC in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.04) target price on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Wendy Holley bought 13,088 shares of JTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 760 ($9.69) per share, with a total value of £99,468.80 ($126,776.45).

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

