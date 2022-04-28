Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

JNPR opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,450,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,796,000 after purchasing an additional 281,714 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,923,000 after buying an additional 129,705 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 62,604 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 43,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.31.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

