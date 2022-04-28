Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Update

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the March 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,678. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Jupai has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Jupai (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 75.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jupai in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jupai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupai in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

