Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 255 ($3.25) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 240 ($3.06) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.52) to GBX 228 ($2.91) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

