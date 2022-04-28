Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kasikornbank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

