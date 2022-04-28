Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Katapult by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Katapult during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

KPLT opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a current ratio of 10.20. Katapult has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $166.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of -0.46.

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

