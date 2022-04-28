KBR (NYSE:KBR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $51.95 on Thursday. KBR has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in KBR by 9,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in KBR by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.