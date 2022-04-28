Kellogg (K) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Kellogg has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.080-$4.120 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.20-4.24 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kellogg to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE K opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

