Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the March 31st total of 670,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

