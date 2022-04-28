Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kemper by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Kemper by 13.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kemper by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kemper will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

