KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KMPH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

KMPH opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.14. KemPharm has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 29.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KemPharm by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in KemPharm by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

