Key Tronic (KTCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Key Tronic to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $134.46 million for the quarter.

KTCC stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Key Tronic has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

