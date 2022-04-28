KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,948.82.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,475.63 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,277.41 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,525.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,615.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 EPS.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

