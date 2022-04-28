KeyCorp Comments on D.R. Horton, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.84.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock valued at $482,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

