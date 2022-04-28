KeyCorp Comments on Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

GPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.91.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

