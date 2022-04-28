KeyCorp Comments on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 275.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bbva USA increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

