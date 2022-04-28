KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Design Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.58.

CDNS stock opened at $153.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

