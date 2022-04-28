KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.26.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZWS. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Zurn Water Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.