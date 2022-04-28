KeyCorp Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

NYSE CLR opened at $56.09 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $66.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250. 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

