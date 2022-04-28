KeyCorp Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLR. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.62.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $66.86.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

