KeyCorp Weighs in on Lennox International Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

LII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.10.

NYSE LII opened at $223.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.36. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock worth $3,561,574. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam raised its position in Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.