KeyCorp Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $9.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.50.

Shares of MSFT opened at $283.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

