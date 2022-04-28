KeyCorp Weighs in on O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for O-I Glass in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $13.43 on Thursday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 1,636.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 103,445 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 84,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.