KeyCorp Weighs in on Watts Water Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62.

WTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE WTS opened at $129.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.54. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $122.80 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 87.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 29,309 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

