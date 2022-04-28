KeyCorp Weighs in on Whirlpool Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Whirlpool in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Shares of WHR opened at $183.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

