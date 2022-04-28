Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Keystone Law Group from GBX 850 ($10.83) to GBX 900 ($11.47) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of LON:KEYS opened at GBX 703 ($8.96) on Thursday. Keystone Law Group has a 1-year low of GBX 523 ($6.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 910 ($11.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £219.86 million and a PE ratio of 36.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 661.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 762.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

