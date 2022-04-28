Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Raises Dividend to GBX 21.20 Per Share

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.20 ($0.27) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keystone Law Group stock opened at GBX 714.50 ($9.11) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 661.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 762.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £223.45 million and a P/E ratio of 36.77. Keystone Law Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 523 ($6.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.60).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Keystone Law Group from GBX 850 ($10.83) to GBX 900 ($11.47) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research report on Thursday.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

