Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMMPF. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

