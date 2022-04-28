Kimball Electronics (KE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $445.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

