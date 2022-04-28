Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRP. Stephens began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

